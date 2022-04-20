A$AP Rocky Returns From Trip With Rihanna, Gets Arrested

(Newser) – A trip to Barbados with pregnant partner Rihanna ended badly for A$AP Rocky. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on his return to the US and booked for assault in connection with a Nov. 6, 2021, shooting, the Los Angeles Times reports. Sources tell TMZ that Mayers was taken away from the terminal in handcuffs after flying in from Barbados on a private jet. Officers later served a search warrant at the rapper's home, using a battering ram to get through the gates, according to TMZ's sources. Mayers' lawyer confirmed that his client had been arrested.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the LAPD said Mayers, 33, had been identified as the suspect in the November shooting. "An argument between two acquaintances occurred near Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area. The argument escalated and resulted in one firing a handgun at the other," the statement said. "The victim sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment." The victim told police that Mayers shot at him three or four times, NBC reports. "Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport," the police statement said. (In 2019, the rapper was found guilty of assault in Sweden.)