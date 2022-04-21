Popular Time-Restricted Diet Plan May Not Work

(Newser) – It's a been a popular fitness trend in recent years—people limit their meals to a certain window each day. Small-scale studies suggested this form of intermittent fasting helped people lose weight, but a comprehensive new study concludes otherwise, reports the New York Times. The yearlong study out of Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, is newly published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers put 139 men and women who already were overweight on a restricted diet (up to 1,500 calories per day for women and 1,800 for men). Some were told to eat only between 8am and 4pm and others could eat whenever they wanted, per CNN. They all had to keep strict food diaries, including photographs of meals.

In the end, participants in both groups lost an average of about 15 pounds, but the researchers say that was because of the restricted calories. They saw no difference between those who ate during the restricted window and the others.