DeSantis Steps Up Feud With Disney

(Newser) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an apparent effort to punish Disney for opposing a controversial new state law, is seeking to strip Walt Disney World of its self-governing status. The Republican governor said Tuesday that a special legislative session already in progress will address a bill that would eliminate Disney's self-governing district in central Florida, Politico reports. Walt Disney himself pushed for the creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District in the 1960s as Disney bought land for what would become Walt Disney World.

Lawmakers will be "considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968," DeSantis said Tuesday, per the Orlando Sentinel. "And that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District." Any changes would not take effect until next year. The governor has been feuding with Disney since the company announced its opposition to a law that bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, the AP reports. Disney has suspended political donations in Florida over what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The self-governing status allows Disney to provide government services including zoning, utilities, and emergency services in around 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties. Politico reports that DeSantis' decision to target Disney was slammed by Democratic state Rep. Anna V. Eskami, who tweeted: "Welcome to Florida’s petty & punitive state government." She added: "so basically Republicans are punishing Disney right now but this can be 'reconsidered' next year if Disney is on their best behavior w/DeSantis. This is some authoritarian trash." (Read more Florida stories.)