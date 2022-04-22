Biden Clarifies After Jumbling Issues

(Newser) – After giving a confused answer to a reporter Thursday at the White House, President Biden issued an unusual clarification. The president was asked if he was looking into delaying the lifting of Title 42, an order that allows border agents to immediately expel asylum seekers to Mexico or their home countries to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But he seemed to at least partly answer an unasked question about this week's court decision against mask mandates for public transportation, CNN reports.

"No. What I'm considering is continuing to hear from my, my—well, first of all, there's going to be an appeal by the Justice Department, because as a matter of principle we want to be able to be in a position where if—in fact—it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42, that we be able to do that," Biden said. "But there has been no decision on extending Title 42." A statement was issued less than two hours later, per the Hill. "I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC's mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42," Biden's release said. His administration did appeal the mask ruling on Thursday.