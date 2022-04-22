Meet Sasha Obama's Boyfriend

(Newser) – Former first daughter Sasha Obama is dating former college basketball player Clifton Powell Jr., TMZ reports. Obama, 20, and Powell, 24, reportedly got together after Obama transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California. Powell, son of actor Clifton Powell Sr., played basketball for the University of California at Santa Barbara but is now doing commercial work. Malia Obama, 23, is living in California now, too, working as a screenwriter for a Donald Glover project. She's been dating Rory Farquharson, whom she met at Harvard, since 2017.

Yahoo News notes that earlier this week, former first lady Michelle Obama was discussing her daughters on Ellen DeGeneres' show. "They loved the Jonas Brothers,” she said, reminiscing. “Now they’re bringing grown men home. Before, it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they are doing well." She says she made sure to keep in mind while raising her daughters, who were 10 and 7 when they moved into the White House, that "they wouldn’t always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive. They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that.” (Read more Sasha Obama stories.)