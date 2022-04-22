Film Paused After Bill Murray Accused of 'Inappropriate' Behavior

(Newser) – Following a complaint of what media outlets are referring to as "inappropriate behavior on set" by Bill Murray, the production of Being Mortal has been suspended, sources say. Details beyond that are not yet clear. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," the studio, Searchlight Pictures, said in a letter to cast and crew Wednesday cited by Variety. Sources tell Deadline that Aziz Ansari, who is writing, directing, producing, and starring in the film based on Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book about end-of-life care, was not involved in the allegations, nor was Seth Rogen, who also stars in the film alongside Ansari and Murray.

The complaint was filed last week and production was suspended Monday. It's not clear whether the ongoing investigation will affect the planned 2023 release date, nor what Murray's involvement might be moving forward. Just last summer, Lucy Liu for the first time addressed the reported feud between her and Murray on the set of Charlie's Angels. "I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it," after Murray berated her regarding a reworked scene, she said, calling Murray's behavior "inexcusable and unacceptable." The AV Club reports Murry, 71, "has had a long reputation for difficult, sometimes abusive behavior in the industry—as well as accusations of domestic abuse and violence from his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler." The New York Post runs down a list of reportedly difficult behavior along those lines. (Read more Bill Murray stories.)