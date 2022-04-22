Audio Clip on Trump Appears to Contradict McCarthy's Claim

(Newser) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy might be in some hot water politically over a newly released audio clip. On Thursday morning, the New York Times reported that McCarthy told other House GOP leaders a few days after the Capitol riot that he would call then-President Trump and encourage him to resign. After the story surfaced, McCarthy flatly denied he ever said such a thing. But on Thursday night, reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns released an audio clip to Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show from a Jan. 10 call between McCarthy and party leaders including Rep. Liz Cheney. (She had not been banished yet.) Some highlights, as excerpted by Axios:

Cheney: "Are you hearing that he might resign? Is there any reason to think that might happen?"

"Are you hearing that he might resign? Is there any reason to think that might happen?" McCarthy: "My gut tells me no. I'm seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven't talked to him in a couple days. From what I know of him—I mean, you guys all know him, too. Do you think he'd ever back away? But what I think I'm going to do is, I'm going to call him. ..."

"My gut tells me no. I'm seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven't talked to him in a couple days. From what I know of him—I mean, you guys all know him, too. Do you think he'd ever back away? But what I think I'm going to do is, I'm going to call him. ..." McCarthy: “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass [referring to the impeachment resolution], and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take but I don’t think he would take it. But I don't know."

“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass [referring to the impeachment resolution], and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take but I don’t think he would take it. But I don't know." Other lines: The Times reports that on the nearly hourlong call, McCarthy also said of Trump, "I've had it with this guy" and “What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.” Those lines are not in the 90-second audio clip.