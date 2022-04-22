British Singer Hospitalized After NYC Attack

(Newser) – "You lot are magic," chart-topping British singer Tom Grennan said after a concert in New York City this week, but the rest of his night went very badly. The 26-year-old's manager says the singer was attacked and robbed outside a bar in the early hours of Thursday, NBC reports. In a statement posted on Grennan's Twitter account, manager John Dawkins said Grennan was hospitalized after the unprovoked attack with injuries including a ruptured ear, torn eardrum, and issues with his jaw, which was broken in a previous attack. Grennan has had a metal plate and screws in his jaw since he was attacked by a group of strangers when he was 18, reports the Guardian.

It's not clear where Grennan was attacked or whether the assault was reported to the NYPD, reports NBC. Despite the attack, "Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring," Dawkins said. He said that while the singer is "desperate not to let anyone down," Grennan's Friday night concert in Washington, DC, has been postponed. (Read more New York City stories.)