Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights in Court for Right to Run Again Five constituents say her role in Capitol riot should disqualify her Posted Apr 22, 2022 11:27 AM CDT Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prepares to testify Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fought for her right to run for re-election Friday during an unusual hearing in Atlanta. Per the AP: The challenge: Five constituents in the Georgia congresswoman's district have said Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, making her ineligible for reelection under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which says members of Congress cannot engage "in insurrection or rebellion." Denial: Greene has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional. She is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia's May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Trump. Provocation? While Greene wasn't on the steps of the Capitol, she nevertheless played an important role in stoking Republican fury ahead of the Jan. 6 attack, said Ron Fein, attorney for the challengers. The day before the insurrection, Greene posted, "It's our 1776 moment!" on the conservative-friendly social media platform Parler. "The most powerful witness against Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy, the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement in insurrection is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself," Fein said in court. Defense: James Bopp, a lawyer for Greene, said the challengers are making a very serious charge with significant ramifications. "They want to deny the right to vote to the thousands of people living in the 14th District of Georgia by removing Greene from the ballot," he said. Greene "did not engage in the attack on the Capitol," Bopp said. Instead, she engaged in "legitimate political speech" when she disputed Joe Biden's victory. Support: When Greene entered the hearing room Friday, dozens of her supporters in the room clapped and cheered loudly until a state trooper told them to be quiet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and Greene ally, was also in attendance. What's next: After Friday's hearing, the administrative law judge is to present his findings to George Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who then must determine whether Greene is qualified to run.