Mark Meadows Was Registered to Vote in Three States

(Newser) – Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has made headlines in recent weeks after it was revealed he was registered to vote in two different states, Virginia and North Carolina. Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post's Fact Checker blog looked into all this and concluded the story isn't quite accurate: As it turns out, Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three states, with South Carolina the most recent addition. "The overlap lasted about three weeks, and it might have continued if revelations about Meadows’s voting record had not attracted scrutiny in North Carolina," writes Kessler. Meadows, who has been stripped from the rolls in North Carolina and is under investigation for voter fraud there, remains registered in Virginia and South Carolina.

Kessler points out that "it is not unusual for some overlap in voter rolls as people move across state lines, and many people do not bother to terminate their voting registration when they move." But Meadows' case is unique because he has emerged as a vocal advocate of election integrity laws championed on the right, including in his current position as senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute. Meadows did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment on his registration overlap. Earlier this week, he told the Post and Courier, "I am a resident of South Carolina," following the 2021 purchase of a waterfront home in the community of Sunset. (Read more Mark Meadows stories.)