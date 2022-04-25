(Newser) – This TobyKeith drinks out of a bowl, not a red Solo cup, but he's now drawing as much attention as the country music star he was apparently named after. The Florida chihuahua has just made his way into Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog, confirmed on March 16 to be 21 years, 66 days old, reports USA Today. TobyKeith, originally named Peanut Butter, was born Jan. 9, 2001, and adopted by Gisela Shore from a shelter when he was just a few months old, after an older couple determined they could no longer care for him.

Chihuahuas typically enjoy a life span of between 12 and 18 years, USA Today notes—which is why as TobyKeith got up there in age, Shore and her loved ones started wondering whether he could hold the title of oldest dog alive. Guinness verified Shore's suspicions. "People can't believe how good he looks for his age," Shore tells Guinness, which notes that the two celebrated the news with a car ride, as well as a bath and manicure for TobyKeith.

Shore—who also has two other dogs and two parrots—says that TobyKeith rises early (around 6:30am), with a walk and slice of turkey as his usual start to the day. The rest of the time he takes additional strolls and lounges next to Shore as she works. She attributes his longevity to his genes and his healthy diet (no sweet treats for this pup), as well as the love she showers on him. TobyKeith does have a heart condition, though he doesn't seem bothered by it, and he does "a lot of sleeping," Shore acknowledged in a recent Instagram post. "But other than that, he's doing great."