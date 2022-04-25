Trump Takes Personal Shot at Prince Harry

(Newser) – New details of former President Trump's soon-to-air interview with Piers Morgan in the UK are out, and they show Trump taking some personal digs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Trump says Harry is "being led around by the nose" by Markle and is "whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," in a transcript via the British tabloid the Sun. As for Markle, he's "not a fan." The former president even predicted their marriage would founder. “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad," he said. "I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump added. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”

The couple gave up their royal duties when they moved to America, but Trump says Queen Elizabeth should take further action in regard to the split, reports Bloomberg. "The only thing I disagree with the queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, 'If that's your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles." He said Harry has been "disrespectful" to his home country and should pay the price. Harry and Megan previously earned Trump's wrath when they encouraged people to vote in 2020 with comments widely regarded as anti-Trump. The full interview airs Monday in the UK, per the Hill.