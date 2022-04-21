Pilots Will Attempt to Swap Planes Mid-Air

(Newser) – A pair of cousins with a fondness for both flying airplanes and jumping out of them are about to attempt both in the same flight—while swapping planes mid-air. The never-before-seen stunt will be attempted Sunday by Luke Aikins, 48, and Andy Farrington, 39, members of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew. Aikins—who became the first person to jump from 25,000 feet and land safely without a parachute in 2016—says he's been thinking about the stunt for more than 20 years and is finally ready to make the attempt. "It's the pinnacle of my career, and my goal is to inspire the world and show that anything is possible," he says in a statement, per ABC News.

In an event to be live-streamed on Hulu, the pair will take off in separate Cessna 182 single-seat aircrafts. At 14,000 feet, they'll put those planes in a synchronized nosedive, cut the engines, engage custom airbrakes meant to "hold the planes in a controlled-descent" at 140 miles per hour, then exit, per USA Today. After skydiving to the opposite plane, they'll enter the cockpit through a door "about the width of a household refrigerator," disengage the airbrakes, restart the engines, and hopefully land safely. It will take all of 40 seconds, according to Red Bull.

"Literally all the work that I've been doing for a year is for 40 seconds of dive flight," says engineer Paulo Iscold, who worked on the custom airbrakes, without which the planes would fall too fast to catch. "What we're trying to do here is to inspire people" and to show no problem is too big to tackle. "You can set your mind on something that at times seems wild, crazy, and unattainable, but through ambition and creativity, you can make it happen," says Aikens, who's completed more than 21,000 jumps, compared to more than 27,000 for Farrington. Aikens also made history as part of the team that helped Felix Baumgartner survive his 24-mile plunge to Earth in 2012. (Read more daredevil stories.)