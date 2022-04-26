Johnny Depp: I Was a Victim of Domestic Violence

(Newser) – Johnny Depp wrapped up four days of testimony Thursday by continuing to deny that he had ever hit ex-wife Amber Heard—and by saying he was the real victim of domestic abuse. The actor responded "Yes" when one of his lawyers asked him if had been "a victim of domestic violence," Deadline reports. He said he had filed the $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard to "fight back" against the damage her allegations had caused to his reputation. Heard, who is countersuing for $100 million, is expected to testify this week. More:

Audio clips. Much of Monday's cross-examination involved Heard's lawyer playing audio clips, including some in which Depp called Heard degrading names, and reading text messages, the AP reports. In one recording, Depp said that if he didn't walk away from the argument, it would be a "bloodbath." In another, Heard says Depp should "Tell them, I, Johnny Depp, I'm a victim of domestic abuse ... and see how many people believe or side with you."

Heard's lawyers focused on Depp's history of substance abuse, arguing that he could be violent when drunk or on drugs. "If anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," Depp said, per the BBC. "The only person I've ever abused in my life is myself." Depp denies threatening self-harm. In another clip, Depp asks Heard to cut him with a knife and says he will do it if she doesn't. He testified Monday that he was "broken" at the time, Global News reports. He said he wasn't threatening self-harm, but had asked Heard to "spill my blood because that was the only thing she didn’t have at that point."