Pony Causes 7-Car Crash on South Carolina Interstate

(Newser) – A 7-car crash on a South Carolina interstate was caused by a pony, authorities say. The small pony was captured on video prancing through traffic in Spartanburg County Saturday morning, WYFF-4 reports, and police say it caused a chain reaction of crashes. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. It's not clear how exactly the animal got loose on I-85. Animal Control was called to the scene to collect it, Fox Carolina reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)