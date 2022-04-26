Girl Who Went Missing Walking Home From Her Aunt's Found Dead

(Newser) – Ten-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters was reported missing around 9pm Sunday when she didn't return home after a visit to her aunt's house, just four blocks—a five-minute walk, per her dad—away. Little more than 12 hours later, the case came to the worst possible end when the Wisconsin 4th grader's body was found in the woods, near the Duncan Creek walking trail. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, the Chippewa Herald reports, and no suspect has yet been publicly identified. The Chippewa Falls girl's bicycle was found last night, in the woods not far from her aunt’s home, near a walking trail between the end of her aunt's street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot. Her body was then found in the woods at 9:15am Monday, in roughly the same area as the bike, per the Star-Tribune.

Because no one is yet in custody, police warn local residents there may be a danger to the public, and everyone is being asked to stay vigilant, WEAU reports. Parents, for example, are recommended to drop off and pick up their children from area schools. Authorities have also set up a tip line for anyone with information on the case: 1-800-263-5906. Police are not saying what led them to determine Lily's death was a homicide, but say that the determination was made quickly after her body was found. (Read more Wisconsin stories.)