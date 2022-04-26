Reese Witherspoon Is Now a Soccer Team Owner

Actor buys minority stake in Nashville's pro team
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 26, 2022 2:26 PM CDT
Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool, File)

(Newser) – Reese Witherspoon has joined the growing ranks of actors who double as owners of soccer teams. Witherspoon bought a minority stake in Major League Soccer's Nashville Soccer Club, reports Nashville Scene. Her husband, investor Jim Toth, also bought a stake, as did Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. Terms were not disclosed. The 2-year-old team opens Geodis Park, its brand-new home stadium, Sunday in a game against Philadelphia. "As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state," said Witherspoon, 46, in a statement. "The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience."

A team press release notes the new minority owners "bring significant cache to a team that is already setting the tone for Major League Soccer success nationwide. Geodis Park is the largest soccer specific stadium in the US and Canada," with some 30,000 seats. The AP reports that Witherspoon has familiar company among fellow MLS owners: Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin), and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

