Cops Name Suspects in Baby's Kidnapping

(Newser) – Police in San Jose have named the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his home on Monday. Police say Jose Roman Portillo, 28; Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43; and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, were taken into custody Tuesday and baby Brandon Cuellar was recovered safely, the San Jose Mercury News reports. Investigators say Ramirez took the baby and the infant's grandmother to run errands on Monday; Portillo allegedly arrived with a baby carrier and snatched Brandon from an apartment while his grandmother was busy unloading groceries.

Police say they became suspicious when Ramirez kept changing her story, ABC reports. "Ramirez's statement changed several times during the interview process," police said in a statement Wednesday. Brandon, who had been missing for 18 hours, was reunited with his family after he was found unharmed in Portillo's apartment Tuesday, police say. It's not clear what role Sandoval played in the alleged kidnap plot.

Police haven't specified what connection Ramirez and the other suspects have to the baby's family. KRON reports that charges against the three suspects will include kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion. "This incident is a parent’s worst nightmare, and we’re fortunate that this resulted in a positive outcome,” says San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata. (Read more kidnapping stories.)