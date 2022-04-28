Florida Home for Sale Comes With Realtor's Ex

(Newser) – Earlier this month, a home went up for sale in Virginia with an unwanted squatter in the basement. Now comes one in Florida that comes complete with an ex-husband, reports WMBB. The listing out of Panama City has gone viral since it was highlighted by Zillow Gone Wild. Realtor Crystal Ball says the $699,000 house comes with a live-in handyman as tenant—her "wonderfully rehabbed" ex, Richard Chaillou. And Chaillou plays along with fake-seductive poses in photos from around the house. (See the Zillow tweet for a taste.)

"I'm a huge fan of creative marketing tactics and I felt this was a fitting way to announce my divorce, my name change, and my new brokerage launch," Ball tells Newsweek. So far, Ball says she has not had any serious offers, and she's run into friction from other realtors on the legalities of such a listing who keep flagging it for removal. The offer stands, however, with Chaillou hoping to remain in a "lease-back" situation for two years. As an end-around, Ball plans to list the home on "for sale by owner" websites. (Elsewhere, an unhappy homebuyer was warning people away from the neighboring house.)