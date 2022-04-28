(Newser) – In Congress, Kevin McCarthy appears to be weathering controversy over leaked audio clips that reveal he disparaged then-President Trump and some of Trump's most fervent supporters in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. In his home district in California, however, the House minority leader is enduring a public backlash, reports Newsweek. A Republican group has put up six billboards around Bakersfield reading, "We've heard the tapes, Kevin. Stop lying about January 6th." The billboards illustrate the squeeze McCarthy is under from both sides of the political spectrum as he maneuvers to become House speaker should Republicans prevail in the midterms.

In this case, the group behind the billboards—the Republican Accountability Project—accuses McCarthy of being too soft on Trump. The group is made up of conservatives who dispute the former president's claims of a stolen election, per the Washington Post. The RAP accuses McCarthy of reversing himself on Trump as he vies to shore up support to become speaker. At the same time, because of the sentiments he voiced in the audio clips, McCarthy runs the risk of losing the support of Trump loyalists in the House, which could torpedo his speakership chances.

"We're just trying to at least inform the people that vote for him that he lies and continues to lie," a spokesman for the RAP tells the Post. "When he goes back home, there are going to be some people that question him about it." On Wednesday, McCarthy met with House Republicans to defend himself in regard to the leaked audio and received a standing ovation. "I think the (Republican) conference is satisfied," GOP Rep. Jay Obernolte tells Fox News. Also of note, Trump himself has not split with McCarthy. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)