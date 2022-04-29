(Newser) – It's true that, before this week, Mino Raiola's Twitter account hadn't posted since mid-January, when someone tweeting on his behalf wrote that he'd undergone "ordinary medical checks" that involved anesthesia. But the prolonged online absence of the renowned soccer agent didn't necessarily mean he'd left this Earth, as has been suggested in reports in Italy and various European media outlets. And so a definitely alive Raiola took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up his not-dead condition, per the Guardian.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: p----- off," he tweeted, adding (with a misspelling that perhaps may have come about from the stress of being deemed dead): "Seem also able to ressuscitate." Raiola, a 54-year-old Dutch national born in Italy, had been admitted to a Milan hospital in January, said to have been suffering from a serious illness, and his business partner, Jose Fortes Rodrigues, concedes Raiola is still in bad shape.

"He is not dead, but he is fighting for his life," Rodrigues tells ESPN. Still, Raiola and those around him don't appreciate whispers of a premature demise. "I'm indignant at the phone calls by pseudo journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting [for his life]," Alberto Zangrillo, one of the doctors treating Raiola, tells Italy's ANSA news agency. Raiola is rep to such big names as French footballer Paul Pogba, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and Swedish pro Zlatan Ibrahimovic.