American Idol Champ Accused of Creepy Crime

(Newser) – An American Idol winner is facing criminal charges that could put a serious dent in music career. Laine Hardy, who won the competition in 2019, is accused of planting a listening device in the bedroom of his ex-girlfriend, reports USA Today. The 21-year-old's ex found a device that looked a phone charger under a futon in her dorm room at Louisiana State University, per the AP. “The victim advised she immediately confronted him, to which he admitted to her that he left a ‘bug’ in her room but discarded it in his pond,” says the LSU police affidavit. The ex-girlfriend went to authorities the day after discovering it.

Police found recordings from a stretch of 10 days, and the ex-girlfriend says she suspected Hardy because he seemed to know things about her life they had not discussed. Hardy is charged with interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication, a felony that could result in a sentence of two to 10 years in prison. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight," he wrote on Facebook, per the Advocate. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time." He also pledged to fully cooperate with police.