MLB Suspends Trevor Bauer for 324 Games

Dodgers pitcher says he'll appeal harshest penalty yet under the domestic violence policy
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 29, 2022 4:30 PM CDT
Trevor Bauer reacts to a pitch call in a game against the San Francisco Giants in May 2021.   (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

(Newser) – Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her twice last year, has been suspended for two years by Major League Baseball. The action, was announced Friday by Commissioner Rob Manfred, is the most severe imposed yet under MLB's domestic violence policy, ESPN reports. Bauer immediately said that he'll appeal. "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy," he said in a statement. The Dodgers said they won't comment until the appeal process is completed.

A California woman said she had two sexual encounters with Bauer, in April and May 2021, that became violent without her consent, per Yahoo Sports. He was placed on paid leave last July after the woman filed for a protection order, which was removed once it reached a judge. After an investigation by Pasadena police, the Los Angeles County district attorney declined to bring charges against Bauer, who has said the encounters were consensual, but MLB doesn't require a criminal conviction to act.

The 81 regular-season games Bauer spent on administrative leave and the 18 so far this season do not count toward the 324-game suspension that took effect Friday. Unless it's overturned on appeal, Bauer will be out until 19 games into the 2024 season. His three-year contract with the Dodgers will be over by that point, so as it stands, he'll receive no more pay from the team. Until now, the longest such MLB suspension of a player who was not charged has been one full season, imposed against relief pitcher Sam Dyson in March 2021. Other players have been suspended for as few as 15 games. Bauer would be the first to appeal his punishment under the policy. (Read more Trevor Bauer stories.)

