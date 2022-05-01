Workers' Demonstrations Pressure Governments

(Newser) – Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term, the AP reports. Tensions erupted in Paris, as demonstrators smashed windows at some banks, a fast-food restaurant, and a real estate agency, apparently partially the work of masked men dressed in black. Police moved in, firing tear gas. Some 250 marches and protests were being held around the country, all pressing Macron for policies that put people first and condemning his plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65. Macron says that's the only way the government can continue to provide good retirement benefits.

Rising inflation and fears of upcoming food shortages from the war in Ukraine were feeding demonstrations around the world, including: