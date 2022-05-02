There's a That '70s Show Spinoff on the Way

Most of the original cast is slated for appearances, with one notable exception
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted May 2, 2022 2:56 PM CDT
There's a That '70s Show Spinoff on the Way
In this 2006 publicity photo released by Fox TV, the cast of "That '70s Show," from left, Debra Jo Rupp, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Kurtwood Smith are shown. Kutcher will take the place of Charlie Sheen on on "Two and a Half Men."   (AP Photo/Fox Broadcasting, Greg Gayne, file)

(Newser) – Fans of That '70s Show will have a chance to relive the laughter in a new spinoff on Netflix: That '90s Show. Most headliners from the original cast have signed on for appearances, per Deadline, including Topher Grace (as Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also reprise their roles as Eric's parents. A number of new faces will join the cast, including Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna.

As for plot and setting, here's what is known, per Variety: "It’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." The sitcom is slated for 10 episodes on Netflix. The original writers and executive producers will also be on hand, including Bonnie and Terry Turner (the show's creators), and their daughter Lindsey Turner, plus Gregg Mettler and the Carsey-Werner Company. The latter attempted an earlier spinoff in the early 2000s with an entirely different cast, That '80s Show, but it bombed.

Topher Grace didn't give away too many details in a recent interview, but he confirmed that he feels strong nostalgia for the show and hinted that his role is limited, since Smith and Rupp will be the stars. Valderrama recently teased his upcoming role, per Remezcla, complete with an Instagram video showing that he can still squeeze into his disco pants.
Conspicuously absent will be Danny Masterson (Hyde), who is scheduled to face trial this summer on multiple rape charges. (Read more Netflix stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X