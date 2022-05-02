There's a That '70s Show Spinoff on the Way

(Newser) – Fans of That '70s Show will have a chance to relive the laughter in a new spinoff on Netflix: That '90s Show. Most headliners from the original cast have signed on for appearances, per Deadline, including Topher Grace (as Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also reprise their roles as Eric's parents. A number of new faces will join the cast, including Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna.

As for plot and setting, here's what is known, per Variety: "It’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." The sitcom is slated for 10 episodes on Netflix. The original writers and executive producers will also be on hand, including Bonnie and Terry Turner (the show's creators), and their daughter Lindsey Turner, plus Gregg Mettler and the Carsey-Werner Company. The latter attempted an earlier spinoff in the early 2000s with an entirely different cast, That '80s Show, but it bombed.

Topher Grace didn't give away too many details in a recent interview, but he confirmed that he feels strong nostalgia for the show and hinted that his role is limited, since Smith and Rupp will be the stars. Valderrama recently teased his upcoming role, per Remezcla, complete with an Instagram video showing that he can still squeeze into his disco pants.

Conspicuously absent will be Danny Masterson (Hyde), who is scheduled to face trial this summer on multiple rape charges.