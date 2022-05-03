Roberts Launches Investigation Into SCOTUS Leaker

(Newser) – Who's the leaker? The Supreme Court is launching an investigation to figure that out after Monday's bombshell disclosure regarding a monumental abortion decision. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court," said Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement Tuesday. It comes after Politico obtained a draft opinion suggesting the court will overturn Roe v. Wade when the decision is formally released in a matter of weeks. Roberts confirmed the draft opinion is authentic, but he added that "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," reports the AP.



Roberts: “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”