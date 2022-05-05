United Passenger Arrested After Unorthodox Exit

(Newser) – In the latest installment of tales about unruly air passengers, Chicago police arrested a man who disembarked via an emergency exit onto the wing—while the plane was taxiing. The incident happened on a United jet that landed at O'Hare from San Diego early Thursday morning, reports NBC News. "A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane," says a statement from the Chicago Police Department, per CNN. "The subject then slid down the wing and onto the airfield." United's ground crew stopped him, and police took him into custody. He was not identified, and neither the police nor the airline provided more details. Charges are pending. (Read more air travel stories.)