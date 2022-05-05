United Passenger Arrested After Unorthodox Exit

Police say man opened emergency door, walked onto wing of taxiing plane, and slid to ground
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 5, 2022 2:30 PM CDT
United Passenger Arrested After Unorthodox Exit
In this file photo, a United Airlines jet taxis to a gate at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

(Newser) – In the latest installment of tales about unruly air passengers, Chicago police arrested a man who disembarked via an emergency exit onto the wing—while the plane was taxiing. The incident happened on a United jet that landed at O'Hare from San Diego early Thursday morning, reports NBC News. "A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane," says a statement from the Chicago Police Department, per CNN. "The subject then slid down the wing and onto the airfield." United's ground crew stopped him, and police took him into custody. He was not identified, and neither the police nor the airline provided more details. Charges are pending. (Read more air travel stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X