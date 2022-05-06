Another Woman Who Fled With Inmate Explains Mindset

(Newser) – Toby Dorr thinks she has a pretty good understanding of why jail supervisor Vicky White might have gone on the run with an inmate in an Alabama county lockup. Authorities are searching for White and inmate Casey White, who are not related, after they fled last Friday. "People were saying we really don't know what happened, and I thought I know exactly what happened," Dorr said. She smuggled an inmate out of a Kansas state prison in 2006, eluding police for 12 days and hiding out for most of the time in a cabin in Tennessee, per WDAF.

Dorr, who was married, met John Manard when she was leading a dog-training program at Lansing Correctional Institution. He was serving a life sentence for a fatal carjacking. "When you create a situation having female officers or volunteers with male inmates, all it takes is for that one officer or volunteer to just be a little bit nicer at that moment to an inmate, and things just take off from there," she said. They began planning for a life together. Dorr, who previously went by Toby Young, got Manard out in a dog crate. While they were fugitives, his temper flashed at times, but Dorr said she didn't think about turning him in.

"I fell in love with John and I know he was in love with me, but we didn't really know each other," Dorr said. Their life together ended after a high-speed chase. She got a 27-month prison sentence for aiding Manard's escape. He's in prison on a life sentence plus 10 years for the escape. Dorr has remarried, and she and her husband have visited Manard in prison. They "consider John a friend still to this day," she said. Still, she's worried about Vicky White. Officials said Casey White should be regarded as "extremely dangerous," per CNN. (Their escape vehicle has been found in Tennessee.)