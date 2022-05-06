With Fund Nearly Dry, Biden Sends Ukraine $150M in Aid

(Newser) – The US is sending another shipment of military equipment to Ukraine, costing $150 million, White House officials said Friday. But the fund for such aid is nearly dry, CNBC reports, and President Biden reminded Congress to approve more money. "For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the US, must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption." Biden said in a statement, per CNN.

The package—the ninth from the US since Russia invaded Ukraine—includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, and jamming equipment, an administration official said. The most recent shipment, announced April 21, totaled $800 million and brought total US military assistance to $3.4 billion. Biden is waiting for Congress to act on the request he made last month for another $33 billion. "Congress should quickly provide" the funding, he said Friday.