SNL Skewers Roe v. Wade Reversal

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live didn't waste time getting to the biggest story of the week, skewering the Supreme Court draft opinion that would reverse Roe v. Wade in the show's cold open, reports TVLine. The sketch depicts a trio of medieval men in the year 1235 deciding to outlaw abortion. Watch it in full here. Some of the lines:

“I was just wondering since I’m almost at the childbearing age of 12, shouldn’t women have the right to choose, since having a baby means like a 50 percent chance of dying?” asks Cecily Strong, playing a villager, per CNN.

“Yes, but that’s why we’re also offering maternity leave," answers the character played by the week's host, Benedict Cumberbatch. "When you’re done with 20 years of continuous maternity, you can leave.”