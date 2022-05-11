Bill Gates Has COVID

Microsoft co-founder is experiencing mild symptoms
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 10, 2022 7:54 PM CDT
Bill Gates Has COVID
Bill Gates discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" at the 92nd Street Y on May 3, 2022, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the AP reports. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

(Read more Bill Gates stories.)

