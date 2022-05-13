(Newser) – If you're newly married and and have been relentlessly pestered by your parents for grandchildren ever since the "I do's," consider yourselves lucky. In India, one young couple is now the subject of a "highly unusual" lawsuit after the man's parents became miffed they didn't have a grandchild six years after the big day and sued, reports the BBC. Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, from the Indian state of Uttarakhand, say in their complaint that they blew their whole nest egg on 35-year-old son Shrey Sagar, ponying up the cash not only for an over-the-top 2016 wedding, but also for pilot training in the US that cost $65,000, an extravagant honeymoon, and an $80,000 luxury car for the bridge and groom.

The Prasads say in their complaint that they arranged Sagar's marriage to Shubhangi Sinha, now 31, because they hoped for a "grandchild to play with" when they retired. Sanjeev Prasad says he and his wife also supported Sagar financially for two years after he came back from pilot training and couldn't find a job (he eventually found work as a pilot), per the Times of India. "We are hardly left with any money because we spent everything on our son," Sanjeev Prasad says, adding, per the BBC: "At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable."

"We killed our dreams to raise him," notes the Prasads' petition, which their lawyer says was filed due to the "mental cruelty" they've suffered, per the National. Their complaint, which is asking for almost $650,000 if no grandchild emerges within a year, is due to be heard in court on Tuesday. There doesn't yet appear to be comment from the younger couple. (Read more India stories.)