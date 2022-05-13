(Newser) – Child custody battles can get heated, and it's not unusual for parties to pull out all the stops to win the fight, but one Oklahoma mom may have gone a step too far. KFOR reports that 33-year-old Lacey Hucks is now in custody and facing felony charges in Garvin County for allegedly taking hundreds of screenshots of child pornography to frame her probably soon-to-be ex-husband—857 of them, to be exact. Hucks is accused of roping Angel Moore, 44, into the alleged scheme, which authorities say involved taking the screenshots on the husband's old phone, then having Moore drop the phone off at the Wynnewood Police Department on April 18 and claim she saw the husband viewing the awful photos, per court documents.

"If they could get him out of the picture" by having him jailed on child porn charges, "then [Hucks] thought she would get her children back," Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett tells McClatchy News. And the husband was thrown behind bars, though just for one night, after investigators discovered he had zero child-porn pics on his current phone and "connected the dots," per KFOR. Authorities got a warrant to go through Hucks' phone and discovered messages between her and Moore, even though Moore had told police she didn't know Hucks.

Moore eventually broke down and admitted to the plot, saying "she thought she was doing the right thing for Lacey." "To take the time to find all these screenshots ... it’s very disturbing," Mullett says. "Very, very disturbing. This is over the top." Both Hucks and Moore face multiple charges, including aggravated possession of child porn, conspiracy to commit a felony, and violation of the computers crimes act. Moore is out of jail on a $50,000 bond, while Hucks is still in custody with a $250,000 bond, per the Pauls Valley Democrat. (Read more child custody stories.)