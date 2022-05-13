Musk Might Have Ulterior Motives in Surprise Move

(Newser) – Elon Musk surprised the tech world Friday morning by putting his deal to buy Twitter on hold. His stated reason is that he needs to investigate just how many spam accounts are on the platform, but one theme in coverage is that industry analysts sound pretty skeptical about that:

Not buying it: “To claim that this is the reason that he's putting the deal on pause, it's not credible,” Sara Silver of Quinnipiac University tells the AP. “This is not a new issue for him. It's not just entering his consciousness now.” Musk himself has been tweeting about the issue since 2018.

Bargaining ploy? The Wall Street Journal raises the possibility that Musk might be trying to negotiate a better price. Twitter's stock cratered when the news broke, though it recovered somewhat when Musk later tweeted that he was "still committed" to a deal. Still, the stock was trading about 23% lower than the $54.20-per-share deal price. "This is probably a negotiation tactic on behalf of Elon," Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Bernstein, told CNBC's Squawk Box. "The market has come down a lot. He's probably using the guise of true active users as a negotiation ploy."