Biden Says Nation Must 'Address the Hate'

President addresses Buffalo shooting at ceremony for fallen officers
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 15, 2022 2:10 PM CDT
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Newser) – President Biden on Sunday condemned the mass shooting in Buffalo, calling the killer a "hate-filled soul" while acknowledging the wearying effect of such crimes on the nation. "We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," the president said. "Our hearts are heavy again, but the resolve must never, ever waver." He made the remarks before a ceremony at the Capitol honoring law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Police said a white man shot 11 people at a supermarket, 13 of them Black, and Biden called the crime a "racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism," per the Washington Post. In a statement released Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said: "We are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance. We must call it out and condemn it." Without giving details, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the chamber will consider legislation to "strengthen efforts to combat domestic terrorism," per the New York Times. (Read more mass shootings stories.)

