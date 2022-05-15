Doctor Strange Drops 68% but Remains No. 1

(Newser) – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stayed on top of the box office charts during its second weekend in theaters, earning an additional $61 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. With $688 million in global grosses, it's already one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic, the AP reports, and the second biggest of 2022. But a 67% fall is also a steep drop—even for reliably frontloaded superhero films. Still, Spider-Man: No Way Home slid 68% in its second weekend.

Released by the Walt Disney Co., Doctor Strange 2 has benefited from being the first Marvel movie to follow Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer played a pivotal role. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 also builds upon the popular Disney+ series Wandavision and contains a number of cameos that fans didn't want to be spoiled. The elements all came together to give Doctor Strange 2 the 11th-biggest domestic debut of all time. But reviews also weren't quite as strong as those for the latest Spider-Man installment, which could impact the film in the long run.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

