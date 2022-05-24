Pelosi Sees Some Hypocrisy in Communion Decision

(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco's conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others, reports the AP. In comments made on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, she also questioned why Catholics who are in favor of capital punishment haven't had Communion denied to them, reports the Hill. "I wonder about the death penalty, which I am opposed to," she said. "So is the church, but they take no action against people who may not share their view."

The Washington Post has a longer quote from Pelosi: "We just have to be prayerful, we have to be respectful. I come from a largely pro-life Italian American Catholic family, so I respect people’s views about that, but I don’t respect us foisting it onto others. Now our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. He led the way in some of the issues, an initiative on the ballot in California. So this decision … is very dangerous in the lives of so many of the American people. They’re not consistent with the Gospel of Matthew."

In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate. Cordileone has said he told Pelosi that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith. In a separate letter to church members, he said he had asked several times to meet with Pelosi but that her office didn't respond or told him she was busy. Politico reports Pelosi was spotted receiving Communion in Washington, DC, on Sunday.