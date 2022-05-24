Men's Alleged Attempt to Move House Did Not Go Well

(Newser) – In most instances, police would probably be surprised if not perplexed to get a call at 3:30am reporting a house had been abandoned in the middle of the street. However, it did not take deputies in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, long to identify a suspect. "This has been an ongoing situation," is how the the sheriff’s office put it in a Facebook post. Per the Guardian, the deputies say they had previously warned Tony Domingue, 46, that he would need proper permits to move his modular home. "Those instructions were ignored and during the move down Coteau Holmes Road many mailboxes, road signs, and trees were damaged in the process," the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Domingue and alleged accomplice Nico Comeaux, 32, also managed to hit power lines and knock out electricity to nearly 700 customers for several hours, the post added, per KLFY. The duo allegedly abandoned the house along with their truck and trailer in such a way that they blocked the 400 block of Berard Road. They were arrested within a few hours and charged with violating parish ordinances, obstruction of highway commerce, and criminal damage to property. They are each being held on bonds of $125,000. According to KATC, additional charges are pending.