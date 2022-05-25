Aerosmith Explains That Steven Tyler Is Back in Rehab

(Newser) – Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler recently had foot surgery in order to ready himself for the band's Las Vegas residency. But the band on Tuesday announced that after taking pain management medication in connection with the procedure, the 74-year-old relapsed and has checked himself into a treatment program. That means the band won't kick off its "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning in mid-June as planned. NBC News reports the band has canceled its June and July dates but intends to perform in September as planned. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said in a statement on Twitter.

People surfaces this quote from Tyler regarding his stint in rehab in 1988, which occurred after the band and management staged an intervention: "They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over. So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety." The AV Club reports Tyler was last in treatment in 2009 under somewhat similar circumstances: He reportedly developed a prescription painkiller addiction while experiencing "severe chronic pain" related to orthopedic injuries. (Read more Steven Tyler stories.)