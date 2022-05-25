How to Donate to Uvalde Shooting Victims

(Newser) – Wanting to help victims and their families after a tragic event is a natural impulse, but avoiding scammers is key to making sure your money gets into the right hands. After Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were massacred, crowdfunding site GoFundMe has taken steps to keep fraud at bay, including with a centralized hub of verified fundraisers for people to donate to. "Immediately following the news, GoFundMe mobilized a crisis team and began monitoring the platform for fundraisers created to help individuals and families," GoFundMe stated in a press release, per Mashable. "GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing fundraisers related to this tragedy."

The platform notes that as more fundraisers pop up, it will hold any and all donations until it can confirm the money will end up with the "right party." If things seem shady, all funds will be returned to those who donated. Here, some ways to help: