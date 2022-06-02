LeBron James Gets His 'Biggest Milestone'

(Newser) – Eight years ago, LeBron James told GQ that he was chasing his "biggest milestone"—achieving billionaire status. Mission accomplished, according to Forbes. The magazine now calculates James' worth to be $1 billion, making him the first active NBA player to reach the mark. Michael Jordan made the list upon retirement, thanks largely to his stake in the Charlotte Hornets franchise. However, the way James is earning money, Yahoo Sports expects him to surpass Jordan's $1.7 billion before his playing days are over. And don't be surprised if he, too, ultimately owns an NBA team like Jordan.

James, of course, earns a pretty penny playing basketball—the magazine estimates $385 million over his career—and even more in endorsements and business ventures. But the true secret to his explosive earnings? "He's been more than just a pitchman," writes Chase Peterson-Withorn at Forbes. "James has long structured deals to give him equity in brands he partners with," including Blaze Pizza. Perhaps the biggest earner for James is SpringHill, a TV and movie production company founded by James and business partner Maverick Carter. Among other things, it helped make Space Jam: A New Legacy. Read the full breakdown of James' business savvy. (Forbes once had to take back a billionaire crown from Kylie Jenner.)