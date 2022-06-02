Cops: Tulsa Shooter Was a Disgruntled Patient

(Newser) – Police in Tulsa have shed light on the shooting at a medical facility Wednesday that left four victims dead and others wounded—and they say the shooter was a disgruntled patient. Authorities say the gunman's main target was Dr. Preston Phillips, who had performed back surgery on him on May 19, reports the Oklahoman. The gunman was released from the hospital May 24 and had been repeatedly calling Phillips' office to complain of back pain and to request additional treatment, say police. He bought an AR-15-style weapon hours before the shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System, along with a handgun from a pawn shop on May 29, per the AP.

"We also have a letter [written by] the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery." The other three people killed were identified as Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Green, and William Love, who was said to be there with another patient; all were present on the second floor of a medical building that housed an orthopedic clinic. Police identified the gunman as Michael Louis and say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple people were wounded, but Franklin did not offer specifics on them.