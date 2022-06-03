Job Numbers Come In Stronger Than Expected

(Newser) – The jobs market remains strong, but it appears to be cooling off a smidge amid signs the labor shortage is easing. That seems to be the gist of coverage related to the new unemployment report released Friday.

New hires: Employers added 390,000 jobs in May, above estimates of 328,000. The number reflects a still-healthy job market, per the AP, though it ends a record streak of 12 straight months in which employers added at least 400,000 jobs.

Employers added 390,000 jobs in May, above estimates of 328,000. The number reflects a still-healthy job market, per the AP, though it ends a record streak of 12 straight months in which employers added at least 400,000 jobs. The rate: The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, which is hovering near 50-year lows.