(Newser) – A woman testified Friday that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn't move her arms, and kissed her. "I was struggling to get away," she said. "It was very shocking." The woman, now 61, told her story in a public venue for the first time during a Los Angeles County civil trial over the lawsuit of Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 at around the same time, in the spring of 1975. The woman testified that she, her mother, and other family and friends were on the Los Angeles set of the film Let's Do It Again, starring Cosby and Sidney Poitier, where Cosby had invited them to act as extras after meeting them at a tennis tournament a few months earlier, per the AP. She said Cosby invited her alone into his trailer to help him straighten the bow tie he was wearing for a scene.

"He immediately grabbed me," she said. "He started kissing me, all over my face, tongue down my throat." Asked by Huth attorney Nathan Goldberg how tightly Cosby was holding her, she replied, "Enough that I couldn't get away." After about 30 seconds she pulled free and left. Pictures were shown in court of Cosby and the 14-year-old together at the tennis tournament, with him smiling and his arms around her. Other photos were shown of Cosby and the girl with her family on the set of the film. Huth would later meet Cosby on a different set of the same film. Two photos of Cosby and Huth at the Playboy Mansion were shown during earlier testimony. Cosby has denied sexually assaulting Huth, and his attorney says the case is about her attempt to cash in on the pictures.

The woman who testified Friday said after leaving the trailer, she didn't tell anyone she was with what happened with Cosby, who isn't attending the trial. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said. "I didn't want to ruin everything for everyone." Instead, they went about the rest of their day, appearing in a boxing scene for the film shot at the Grand Olympic Auditorium. The woman isn't a party to the lawsuit, but she's being allowed to testify, along with one other woman, about her experiences for Huth's case. The other witness, Margie Shapiro, has told her story several times before to media outlets and in a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred. Shapiro testified that when she was 19 in November 1975, she was at the Playboy Mansion with Cosby when he gave her a pill, which she took voluntarily. She said she later woke from unconsciousness to find him raping her.