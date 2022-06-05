Queen Steps Out, Making Crowd-Pleasing Appearance

(Newser) – On the final day of the Platinum Jubilee events in her honor, Queen Elizabeth put the crowning touch on the celebration by appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Thousands of subjects gathered along the Mall roared as she stepped into view with her heirs and family members, CNN reports. The 97-year-old British monarch had not attended events on Friday and Saturday, and the palace had not announced that she'd be seen Sunday. The family sang along while the Band of the Royal Marines played the national anthem. After a group wave, Elizabeth turned to go back into the palace as the cast of Mamma Mia! launched into "Dancing Queen."

The three-minute appearance was just the third time the queen, who has said she has problems getting around, was seen publicly during the four days of events, per the AP. In a statement, Elizabeth said she was touched that so many people filled the streets to mark her Platinum Jubilee. "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she said.

A military parade on Sunday included 2,750 soldiers from the UK armed forces and personnel from the commonwealth. In a "River of Hope" procession, students from throughout the UK carried silk flags with artwork showing children's aspirations for the planet for the next 70 years, per People. Dancers, street performers, and music depicted each decade of the queen's reign. Prince Harry; his wife, Meghan Markle; and Prince Andrew were not spotted at the events Sunday. The cost of the royal pageant was estimated at $18 million. "There is no guidebook" for planning a celebration of 70 years on the throne, the queen's statement said. "It really is a first."