Think You've Heard Every Queen Song? Think Again

(Newser) – We're still allowed to have nice things. At least if you're a Queen fan, based on news from founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Variety reports that the two recently sat down with BBC Radio 2 and made a revelation sure to please devotees of the band: They've got a new song coming out, probably in September, that features previously unheard vocals from late frontman Freddie Mercury. "We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about and it was—it's wonderful," Taylor, 72, said during the chat, noting that the tune came out of sessions from when the band was recording its 13th studio album, The Miracle, in the late '80s. Deadline reports the song is entitled "Face It Alone."

May, 74, added the song was "kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that." But they finally took it into the studio and reworked it into a "touching" and "very passionate" piece, the bandmates said. People notes that in 2014, the band posthumously released Queen Forever, a compilation album that featured three never-before-heard songs with Mercury. He also made a partial appearance on 1995's Made in Heaven, which was the group's final studio album, thanks to recordings made before his death. Mercury died in 1991 of complications from AIDS, at the age of 45. Queen is still touring, with American Idol alum Adam Lambert as its lead singer. (Read more Freddie Mercury stories.)