Apple to Let You 'Unsend' a Text for First Time

(Newser) – Apple unveiled a series of updates on the way for various products Monday, but the ones drawing the most attention involve texting. For the first time, iPhone users will be able to edit and even "unsend" texts, reports the Verge. However, they'll have to act fast: "Users can edit or recall a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it," the company says in a release. The tweaks will put Apple in line with similar features on other platforms, including WhatsApp, Gmail, and Slack, notes Insider.

Another text-related tweak: People will be able to mark threads as unread, "so if you read it and want to come back to it later, it will appear as if you had not read it already," per CBS News. The changes will be part of an upcoming iOS 16 software update, though Apple didn't say exactly when the update is happening. Apple VP Craig Federighi called the changes the most requested ones from users at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference, and the Verge tweeted a video of him explaining them.