Cops: Man Stole Car, Tried to Sell It Back to Its Owner

She informed police about the $3K offer
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 9, 2022 12:43 AM CDT
Robert Mitchell   (SCSO)

(Newser) – Police say a man stole a woman's car from a Memphis hotel last month—and then offered to sell it back to her. The woman says her 2012 Infiniti G-37 went missing, and she was then contacted by a friend of a friend she was connected to through social media, and he told her he'd give it back to her for $3,000, Action News 5 reports. She set up a time and place to meet, then informed police, who showed up. As the suspect, identified as Robert Mitchell, fled the scene, he reportedly texted the woman, "Why you got the police on me?" He was later arrested, and faces charges of property theft and extortion, Fox 13 reports. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

