Guy Pushing Sleeping 2-Year-Old Wins Buffalo Marathon

(Newser) – When Lucas McAneney crossed the finish line of the Buffalo Marathon in first place, his sleeping toddler son technically crossed it before him. McAneney, 35, pushed his son Sutton, 2, in a stroller for the entire race, and still managed to win it, the CBC reports. McAneney, a longtime competitive runner, started running with his infant son in 2019—in an attempt to get him to take better naps, the Buffalo News reports. But when the COVID pandemic hit, they kicked their training up a notch: "Ninety percent of my runs since the pandemic started have been with him. He's been my training partner throughout the whole thing," McAneney says.

McAneney decided to try and break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time running a marathon while pushing a stroller, and the Buffalo Marathon's executive director made an exception to the rules to allow McAneney to push Sutton as he ran. "He's never spoken more during a run than he did at the Buffalo Marathon and I've never talked more in a marathon," says McAneney, who says Sutton pointed out all the ambulances, police cars, and statues they ran by, and once asked if they could stop at a playground they passed. "It was two and a half hours of fun." He missed breaking the record by about two minutes, but came in first, with Sutton asleep by the time they crossed the finish line. (Read more uplifting news stories.)