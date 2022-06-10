Trump Responds to Ivanka's View on Election Fraud

Former president says she 'had checked out,' wasn't plugged in to same information he had
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2022 8:59 AM CDT
Trump Pushes Back Against Ivanka's View on Election
A file photo of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(Newser) – Former President Trump doesn't sound thrilled with daughter Ivanka's view of the 2020 election. In Thursday night's House hearing on the election aftermath and Capitol riot, the panel played a snippet of Ivanka's videotaped testimony in which she said she accepted then-Attorney General William Barr's view that no voter fraud took place. Barr himself referred to the former president's claims as "bull----," and Ivanka told the panel that she respected Barr and "accepted what he was saying," per the Guardian. Later Thursday, the former president weighed in via his Truth Social platform:

  • "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," he wrote, per Insider. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."
  • Another vent: "So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage," Trump wrote, per Newsweek. "Our Country is in such trouble!"
(Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)

